Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 135,038 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 371,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 90,679 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

