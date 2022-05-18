Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
