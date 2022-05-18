Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,729. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

