Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of SBI stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. 703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,729. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 14.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.