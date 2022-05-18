Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of SBI stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

