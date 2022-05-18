Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
IGI stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (IGI)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.