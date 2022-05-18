Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

IGI stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

