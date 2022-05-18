Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

IGI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. 495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,686. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

