Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,686. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

