Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,766. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
