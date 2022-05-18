Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

