Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (PAI)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.