Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. 356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,421. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $16.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.