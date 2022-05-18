Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

