Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.29.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
