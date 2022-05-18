Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

NYSE MHF opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. 18.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.