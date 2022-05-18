Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,330. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 18.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

