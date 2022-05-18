Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,330. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. 18.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

