Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

MNP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. 1,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,753. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.