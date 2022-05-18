Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of MNP stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

