Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,865. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.