Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,865. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
