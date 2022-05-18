Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE WEA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 3,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $173,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

