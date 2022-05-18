Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.87.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
