Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 32,788 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

