Western Union (NYSE:WU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WU. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Union has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Union by 16.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 46.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 885,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Western Union by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

