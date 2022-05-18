Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WLKP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of WLKP stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.