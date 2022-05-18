Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) COO Sells $1,142,781.12 in Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WLK traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.55. 12,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,749. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.44.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Westlake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 33.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 1.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.85.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

