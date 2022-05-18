Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Short Interest Update

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,181,900 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 1,395,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 695.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.4091 dividend. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTSHF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westshore Terminals Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.