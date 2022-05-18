Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Short Interest Update

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,181,900 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 1,395,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 695.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.4091 dividend. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westshore Terminals Investment (WTSHF)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.