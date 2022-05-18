WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Insider Peter Greenspan Sells 152,941 Shares

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WeWork stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. 358,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,869. WeWork Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WeWork by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WeWork by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in WeWork by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About WeWork (Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.