WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Insider Peter Greenspan Sells 152,941 Shares

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
WeWork stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. 358,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460,869. WeWork Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.
WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
About WeWork
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
