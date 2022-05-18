Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyco Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEYS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the third quarter worth $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

WEYS stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.51. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

