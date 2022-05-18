WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,760 ($21.70). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.35) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.68) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.87) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.57).

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,574.50 ($19.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -58.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,460.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,509.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,809.50 ($22.31).

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($17.60) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($8,801.78).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

