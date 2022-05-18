WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WHTPF opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. WH Smith has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

