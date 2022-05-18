WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
WHTPF opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. WH Smith has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.
WH Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)
