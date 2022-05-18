WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Short Interest Up 20.1% in April

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 462,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 79,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.76. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 1,768 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $35,413.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 410,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,421,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,421,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,153 shares of company stock worth $863,332. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 266.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $648,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

