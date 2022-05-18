William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.13). William Blair also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.16) EPS.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Tempest Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 2,118,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.