William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 16th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.13). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

AUTL stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.60. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.