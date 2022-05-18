William D. Cable Sells 7,700 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PEBK traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $148.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

