William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 59,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMPN opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $174.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

