Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of WLMS stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 49,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,952. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby bought 18,000 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 49,689 shares of company stock worth $86,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Industrial Services Group (Get Rating)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.