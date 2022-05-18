Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

WING stock traded down $5.83 on Wednesday, hitting $73.26. 5,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,947. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,209 shares of company stock worth $451,593 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $47,888,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

