Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,209 shares of company stock valued at $451,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

