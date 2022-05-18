WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Short Interest Update

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $116,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $628,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WinVest Acquisition by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 359,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period.

Shares of WINV opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. WinVest Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on target businesses in the financial services industry with a focus on financial media, brokerage, banking, investing, and wealth management.

