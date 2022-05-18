Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

WTKWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($109.38) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($108.33) to €109.00 ($113.54) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($101.04) to €98.00 ($102.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

WTKWY stock opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $93.43 and a fifty-two week high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.9724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

