Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on WWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. CL King cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

