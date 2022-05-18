Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.17.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $10.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.67. The company had a trading volume of 102,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,791. Workday has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,626.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

