World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Fuel Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

INT opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

