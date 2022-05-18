Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

WOR traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. 12,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.