WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$182.90.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSP shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of WSP opened at C$136.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$157.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$166.74. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$130.16 and a twelve month high of C$187.94.
WSP Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
