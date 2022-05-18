W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

WTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $842.34 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $5,616,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 210.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,533 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 82.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.