Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at UBS Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the casino operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 113,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,523. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $136.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.41) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

