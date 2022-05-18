X Financial (XYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%.

XYF traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,563. The firm has a market cap of $150.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. X Financial has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of X Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in X Financial in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in X Financial in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in X Financial by 10,541.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

