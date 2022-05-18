Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,691,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 4,613,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 185.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYIGF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Xinyi Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

