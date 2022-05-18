XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded XPO Logistics from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.86.

XPO stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

