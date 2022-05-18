XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 143.61% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
XSPA opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. XpresSpa Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.33.
In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,020 shares of company stock worth $79,021 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About XpresSpa Group (Get Rating)
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.
