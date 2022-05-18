XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 143.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

XSPA opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. XpresSpa Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.33.

XpresSpa Group ( NASDAQ:XSPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 million. XpresSpa Group had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,020 shares of company stock worth $79,021 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

