Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Douglas A. Carty Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) Director Douglas A. Carty bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,138.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.08. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the third quarter worth $174,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

