Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Douglas A. Carty Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) Director Douglas A. Carty bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,138.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of YELL stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.08. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yellow (YELL)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.