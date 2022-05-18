YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.42.

NYSE:YETI opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. YETI has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of YETI by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,551,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in YETI by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in YETI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

